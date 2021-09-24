How the Fed’s Latest Moves Will Impact the Stock Market By StockNews

© Reuters. How the Fed’s Latest Moves Will Impact the Stock Market



Since last week’s commentary, the market has encountered significant volatility as the S&P 500 (SPY) dropped nearly 4% between Thursday’s close and Monday’s low. Since then, the S&P 500 has recovered most of these losses. And, signs are encouraging that the market has put in a durable low. There are some more additional factors such as an improving virus situation, positive seasonality, and a favorable macro backdrop. We will cover these topics in this week’s commentary. Read on below to find out more….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary published September 23, 2021 from the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

The market has a tendency to do what is least expected. And, the latest Fed meeting was no exception.

The market continued its rally out of an oversold state despite the Fed being more hawkish than expected. This hawkishness manifested in a couple of ways. One is that they are set to taper asset purchases despite the recent rise in cases and trembles of financial stress emanating from China.

