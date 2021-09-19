How smart contracts are shifting the crypto sector’s balance of power By Cointelegraph

One of the familiar themes seen in previous crypto market cycles is the shifting market caps, popularity and ranking of the top 10 projects that see significant gains during bull phases, only to fade into obscurity during the bear markets. For many of these projects, they follow a recognizable boom-to-bust cycle and never return to their previous glory.
During the 2017–2018 bull market and initial coin offering (ICO) boom, which was driven by network-based projects, all manner of small smart contract-oriented projects rallied thousands of percentage to unexpected highs.
