If life is really about drinking lemons and turning them into a sweet sugary drink, then Shannen Doherty I could only be winning.

Few people have proven to be more skilled at changing the script than the 37-year-old Hollywood veterinarian. Of course, she was released from the original iteration of Fox's beloved teenage drama. Beverly Hills, 90210 partly because of her reputation as a bad girl and her constant fights with cost Jennie Garth. "There were times when we wanted to get our eyes out," Garth admitted. But I advance three decades, and some reboots, later and Garth labels Doherty as "one of my dearest and closest friends."

And yes, he made some relationship detours, with two quick marriages and a handful of bad commitments to his name. But that only made her more adept at recognizing her "soulmate,quot; in the photographer's husband Kurt Iswarienko, a man with whom he promised to "walk on any path,quot; and "take any bullet."