How Shannen Doherty became the biggest fighter in Hollywood

If life is really about drinking lemons and turning them into a sweet sugary drink, then Shannen Doherty I could only be winning.
Few people have proven to be more skilled at changing the script than the 37-year-old Hollywood veterinarian. Of course, she was released from the original iteration of Fox's beloved teenage drama. Beverly Hills, 90210 partly because of her reputation as a bad girl and her constant fights with cost Jennie Garth. "There were times when we wanted to get our eyes out," Garth admitted. But I advance three decades, and some reboots, later and Garth labels Doherty as "one of my dearest and closest friends."
And yes, he made some relationship detours, with two quick marriages and a handful of bad commitments to his name. But that only made her more adept at recognizing her "soulmate,quot; in the photographer's husband Kurt Iswarienko, a man with whom he promised to "walk on any path,quot; and "take any bullet."
As for that tough girl's facade, it turns out that she needed that to face her toughest battle so far. About three years after announcing that she was in remission, a battle with her insurance agency forced her to make a surprising revelation: her breast cancer has returned and has progressed to stage four.
Although he had been in treatment for more than a year, "I don't think he processed it," he shared Tuesday. Good morning america. "It's a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say & # 39; Why me? & # 39; And then I say:" Well, why not me? Who else? Who else by my side deserves this? "None of us do. I would say that my first reaction is always the concern about how I am going to tell my mother, my husband."
And now his fans. He decided to open up because his ongoing lawsuit with State Farm for the damage caused by smoke from California wildfires in 2018 meant that his health records would soon be exposed ("I prefer people to hear from me,quot;), but also to continue his work as a lawyer. He imagined showing how he had juggled the work of short duration. BH90210 restarting with treatments could change the narrative associated with cancer a bit.
Michael Buckner / Variety / Shutterstock
"I thought that when I finally left, I would have worked and worked 16 hours a day and people can see that and say:" Oh my God, she can work and other people with stage 4 can work & # 39; "he explained. "Our life does not end at the moment we receive that diagnosis. We still have some life to do."
In fact, the 48-year-old woman could argue that her most crucial life came after learning that she had the disease. "Cancer, in a strange way, has done some incredible things for me," said the actress. Tonight entertainment. "It allowed me to be more me, to be much more in touch with who I am and to be much more vulnerable and the person I always was, but I think he hid behind many things."
Instagram / Shannen Doherty
Doherty would be the first to admit that she arrived at 90210 set in 1990 with a bit of a thorny exterior. Actually, the actress, then a veteran of television series. Small house in the meadow and 1989 favorite cult Heathers, I would label it as trust.
"I don't say I don't have my bitch moments, because everyone has them, but it's never for any reason," he explained to Persons in 1993. "I've always been a brave child. I know it bothers some people, but isn't the end result much better?"
At first, watch the co-star and brother on Doherty's screen Jason Priestly, her self-confident posture was admirable. "He really didn't really give a shit," he recalled in his 2014 biography, Jason Priestly: a memory. "It was a great attitude, until it was not."
So basically to the point where he and Luke Perry He had to physically separate her and Garth.
How Tori Spelling Remember, when the duo's simmering fight finally overflowed, a real fistfight ensued. "I could hear that the door opened and everyone screamed and cried," he revealed in a Lifetime 2015 special, Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector. "That's when they told me that the boys just had to separate Jennie and Shannen."
But Garth insists they didn't hit. "We were filming a scene and Shannen kept grabbing the hem of my skirt, trying to slap my leg, anything to make me react and break the character," he wrote in his 2014 he said it all, Deep thoughts of a Hollywood blonde. "Finally, when he lifted my skirt and my bare butt was exposed for everyone to see on the set, I broke down and yelled at him, something that said:" Come on, bitch! Get this out! " ; "
However, outside the set, they fought mainly with his words, she insisted on a 2008 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I don't think we'll ever stick," he said. "Scratching? I won't deny that."
His problem, she felt, was reduced to similarities. "We are both very strong women, very independent," he told E! News in 2014, "so we stumbled a lot,quot;.
Then they didn't get along. Great thing, Doherty thought. She was not one to pretend a friendship. "I think the only thing we can all agree on is that I am a brutally honest human being, and sometimes that has not served me very well," he admitted to the Huffington Mail in 2012. "But it's something I can't change about myself, and it's something I really like. I like the fact that I'm honest, and I'm not going to pretend to be friends with someone when,quot; I'm not friends with them " .
FOX
If you ask Spelling, that attitude cost him the lucrative concert. Tired of her behavior, the actress affirmed in her special for life, called her father, executive producer Aaron Spelling"And he told her to get rid of her." "I felt it was part of something," he said, "a movement that cost someone's life."
But if it was her fondness for starting trouble, the fact that she was, in her own words, on the fourth season show or the statement by writer and producer Larry Mollin that angered the staff by cutting their hair in the middle of filming At the end of the season, Doherty says that leaving the Golden Globe nominated success was the best thing that could have happened to him.
"It allowed me to find some peace and discover who I was as a person," he explained to Entertainment Weekly. "I was not the person that the press made me be because I had had some bad experiences in my personal life, and I was struggling to find a bad husband or a bad boyfriend and I was doing it under the spotlight, so I was not reacting well to anything of that ".
David Livingston / Getty Images
Why Of course She knows that those years were not the best look.
Near the time when your commitment to the Chicago real estate manager ended Chris Foufas, was cited for alleged assault for misdemeanors in 1992 after engaging in a confrontation with an aspiring actress Nice money at the modern Hollywood Roxbury nightclub. (The fights began when Costar Brian Austin Green stepped on Money's boyfriend's feet.) He also had a public dispute with a landlord who claimed he hadn't paid $ 11,000 in rent, was charged by a second ex-boyfriend. Dean factor of aiming at him with a gun and threatening to "hire some guys to beat me and sodomize me,quot; and marry the 19-year-old actor Ashley Hamilton in 1993 after a two week courtship.
Reflecting on his elections in 2010, Doherty said parade He definitely made mistakes, but so did a large majority of those in his industry: "I never made a sex video. I never wore panties or took a camera."
But such prudence did not prevent what she labels as one of her most deadly moments. Just out of a DUI arrest in 2001 and another eviction of a program produced by Aaron Spelling (this time his friction was with Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano), married the film producer Rick Salomon, her boyfriend of only two days. His marriage lasted nine months and shortly after being annulled, he got his most infamous role as the man who starred and distributed Paris HiltonThe sex tape.
"It ended up being very embarrassing for me," Doherty admitted to Chicago Tribune, "and humiliating and disgusting."
And a little attention call. "I've had some bad relationships and two failed marriages," he said. parade. "It's like, & # 39; why did I choose these men? & # 39; I guess it was what I thought I could do to help them. But, really, it was just hurting me."
Anxious to re-focus and feel a closer connection with God, she told the Chicago Tribune, the star born in Memphis and raised by Southern Baptists took a break from acting.
At that point, she reflected to parade while promoting his 2010 book Badass: a hard earned guide to live life with style and attitude (the right one), he realized how much he had been affected by the false steps of his youth. "I had this incredible race ahead of me and because of some of the things I did, my career really suffered," he said. "Thank God I have had some second chances."
John Shearer / WireImage
When the first came in 2008, the offer of a second literal act on the 90210 restart, she almost shook him.
"I was like, why would I play Brenda Walsh again? There was a newsletter & # 39; I hate Brenda & # 39;" he mused. Entertainment Weekly. "Why could I get back into that? I think it was too scary for me. I didn't want people to hate me again." (Because for her, that bulletin was bad: "It's ridiculous," she said at the time, "that two girls, wherever they are, are so incredibly jealous of a person on television and are so desperate for the publicity that would create lies ")
Eventually, however, she realized that people were eager to hug her. "I realized that this was what fans wanted," he told the magazine. "They put a roof over my head. They allowed me to eat and feed my dogs. The only reason I survive is for them. If there is a way to say thank you, it's to go back and play a character you've never loved."
NATIONAL PHOTO GROUP
As for your much publicized meeting with the former enemy Garth? That was actually a point of sale. "Being with someone I knew facilitated the first day on the set," he said.
With all eyes watching, the couple hugged each other in the middle of the set, remember, and realized that this time they could be allies: "It's like going to war together. They've already been in the trenches." together. You learned a lot from that first war. That second war, you know what you need to do to make the set the most peaceful environment you can have. "
Having matured in their separation for more than a decade, she told the Huffington Mail In 2012, "we were able to talk and solve what our problems were with each other in the past, and look at each other and say," OK, wow … I understand where you came from. "
After the successful season of four episodes (later he would return for more), he booked an independent film, an animated web series and a series of reality shows. In 2010 he walked around the ballroom on Dancing with the stars as a tribute to his father, who had suffered a severe stroke.
Adam Larkey / ABC
"When I mentioned Dancing with the stars as a joke because I am very nervous in front of a live audience, he was very excited and we reached an agreement, "he explained to Ryan Seacrest on your KIIS FM radio show. "And he is going to work very hard to recover his speech and mobility and I will overcome my fear of a live audience."
Although his father passed away, Doherty continued to play camera. WE tv captured Iswarienko while they planned their Malibu votes for 2011. And in 2014, he rejoined with Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs for the reality show Great American Country road trip Off the map with Shannen and Holly.
Then, for the most part, as an inspiring role model, he found her. After she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, a disease that was made public five months later when she sued her business manager for not paying her medical insurance, began documenting every step of her trip from radiation treatments with the machine named Maggie So far, her best friend, model Anne Kortright-Shilstat, appeared with a Ferrero Rocher box and an electric razor.
Although Doherty did not set out to be a source of inspiration or an educator (sharing what she calls #cancertruths of # cancerslayer) it is a role she has accepted. "I just thought I was doing something that was beneficial, maybe for me and for others, and maybe through that trip we could all learn something," he told E! News in 2017 of his Instagram posts. "I learned a lot from my fans who follow me and my cancer family who publish and tell me about their trip."
Her path, although perhaps dotted with potholes, has transformed her into the kind of person who reflects a bit. "I have a representative," he admitted to parade. "Did I win it? Yes, I did. But, after a while, you try to get rid of that representative because you are a different person. You have evolved and all the bad things you have done in your life have brought you to a much better place." .
This version of herself is someone who is beginning to think about the legacy she would like to leave behind. "I want to make an impact," he shared in Good morning america. Whether that means through your current lawsuit, showing that a person can fight a large corporation like State Farm, or through their daily lives, serving as inspiration for anyone dealing with major health problems, she is here. to help you "I want to be remembered for something bigger than just me," he said.
Mission decidedly accomplished.
(Originally published on April 12, 2018 at 5 a.m. PT)