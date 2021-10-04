How ‘RHOA’ Cast Feels About Cynthia Bailey & Porsha Williams’ Exits – Hollywood Life

While ‘all’ of the Atlanta Housewives will miss Cynthia Bailey, the full cast is not as disappointed to see Porsha Williams also depart the franchise.

Meanwhile, Porsha’s departure ahead of the upcoming season 14 has not saddened all of her ex cast members — especially her longtime nemesis, Kenya Moore. “Most will miss Porsha, too, but the only one she had a real friendship with anymore was Kandi.” our source explained. “Kenya is not losing sleep over her departure, that’s for sure, but she’s a professional and can work with her if she needed to,” the source added.

Losing Cynthia, 54, and Porsha, 40, will mark a whole new era for RHOA once the longtime series comes back on air. Cynthia had been on the show since season 3, while Porsha has been giving viewers plenty of drama since she joined the cast in season 5. But of the two longtime stars, one of them hasn’t completely ruled out popping up on the hit series again. “Cynthia is open to making a guest appearance this season and she’s not saying goodbye to Bravo,” our source said. “She’s just hanging up her Housewives hat for now. Porsha is talking like she’s completely done, but Cynthia is open to returning again in the future.”

As for Kandi, Kenya and the rest of the season 13 cast members, they actually haven’t officially been asked to return to the series yet, our source said. In fact, the season 14 cast is still being finalized by Bravo producers. “They are still casting for next season. They’re supposed to start filming later this month,” the source told HL.

As would be expected, RHOA producers are apparently searching for some fresh faces to add to the show and fill the voids of Cynthia and Porsha. Our source didn’t share the exact identities of the potential newbies, but they did mention that a professional basketball player is in the mix. “They were talking to someone from the WNBA about joining the cast, too. They want different ladies with a different vibe,” the source said.