How regulation impacts DeFi adoption By Cointelegraph

How regulation impacts DeFi adoption

Matilda Colman
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is shaping up to be one of the most important sectors within the blockchain industry. In just the last two years, DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) — the total value of assets locked into various DeFi platforms — has steadily increased from $21 billion at the start of the year to over $100 billion today.

DeFi represents a wide range of financial products and services, including the all too popular decentralized exchanges (DEX). Despite the explosive growth of DeFi’s lending and borrowing products, insurance and even decentralized derivatives trading, however, regulation on a global scale still appears to be distant.