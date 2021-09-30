How privacy coins slip crypto transactions under the radar

BusinessHow privacy coins slip crypto transactions under the radarBy Matilda Colman - September 30, 202104ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Breadcrumb Trail Links FP Finance Cryptocurrency Watch: Stephanie Hughes digs into some of the most popular privacy coins Author of the article: Stephanie HughesPublishing date: Sep 30, 2021 • 9 minutes ago • < 1 minute read • Join the conversation Monero is a privacy coin that has been growing in popularity because of its ability to anonymize users. Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto files