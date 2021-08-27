How Old Is The Cast Of “He’s All That” IRL? A Guide

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

You’ll never guess how old they actually are.

Netflix is bringing us some serious ’90s vibes with a reimagined spin of the iconic teen rom-com, She’s All That.

He’s All That just debuted on Netflix and has an stacked cast from TikTok star Addison Rae to Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan. Plus, you couldn’t possibly do this without She’s All That staples, Rachel Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard.


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Netflix

We’ve rounded up everyone’s ages IRL, along with other movies and TV shows you’ve seen them in before. Check out the guide below:

Addison Rae plays Padgett Sawyer

Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller


Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Age in real life: 22

Where you’ve seen him before: Cobra Kai, Game Shakers, Designated Survivor, Fuller House, The Fosters, Girl Meets World and Chance.

Follow him on Instagram: @tannerbuchananofficial

Madison Pettis plays Alden

Rachel Leigh Cook plays Anna Sawyer

Matthew Lillard plays Principal Bosch


Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Netflix

Age in real life: 51

Where you’ve seen him before: Good Girls, Scooby-Doo, Scream, Bosch, Robot Chicken, The Bridge, Without a Paddle and Wicker Park.

Follow him on Instagram: @matthewlillard

Peyton Meyer plays Jordan Van Draanen


Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Age in real life: 22

Where you’ve seen him before: American Housewife, Wayne, Versus, Girl Meets World and Dog with a Blog.

Follow him on Instagram: @peytonmeyer

Isabella Crovetti plays Brin Kweller


Kevin Estrada / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Age in real life: 16

Where you’ve seen her before: The Neighbors, Joy, Colony, Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own, Shimmer and Shine and Vampirina.

Follow her on Instagram: @isabellacrovetti

Andrew Matarazzo plays Logan


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Age in real life: 24

Where you’ve seen him before: Girls, Teen Wolf and Jane the Virgin .

Follow him on Instagram: @andrewmatarazzo

Dominic Goodman plays Track


Kevin Winter / WireImage / Getty Images

Age in real life: 20

Where you’ve seen him before: Animal Kingdom, Young Rock, Veronica Mars and Cupid’s Match.

Follow him on Instagram: @dominicdgoodman

What did you think of He’s All That? Let us know in the comments!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR