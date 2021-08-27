How Old Is The Cast Of “He’s All That” IRL? A Guide

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
You’ll never guess how old they actually are.
Netflix is bringing us some serious ’90s vibes with a reimagined spin of the iconic teen rom-com, She’s All That.
He’s All That just debuted on Netflix and has an stacked cast from TikTok star Addison Rae to Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan. Plus, you couldn’t possibly do this without She’s All That staples, Rachel Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard.
We’ve rounded up everyone’s ages IRL, along with other movies and TV shows you’ve seen them in before. Check out the guide below:
Addison Rae plays Padgett Sawyer
Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller
Madison Pettis plays Alden
Rachel Leigh Cook plays Anna Sawyer
Matthew Lillard plays Principal Bosch
Peyton Meyer plays Jordan Van Draanen
Isabella Crovetti plays Brin Kweller
Andrew Matarazzo plays Logan
Dominic Goodman plays Track
What did you think of He’s All That? Let us know in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.