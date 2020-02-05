How many women listen to "We love you,quot; by Peter Weber this season?

The BachelorThe current season has not yet presented a clear group of favorites, but it seems that Peter Weber He knows what his heart wants in the end.

In this exclusive Wednesday clip Daily pop, the television personality reveals how many contestants will hear "I love you,quot; from him before the end of spring.

"One," he tells the co-hosts Carissa culiner, Justin Sylvester Y Morgan Stewartwho, of course, asks if Single Fans will be able to see him discover the "fairy tale,quot; romance he has been looking for since at least last year. Although he can't share details, since the show is currently broadcasting, Peter says he is "happy,quot; with the way everything works out.

Still, as the public has seen in several promotional videos of ABC causing dramatic surprises ahead, the pilot of the happy airline forever is not easy.