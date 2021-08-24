How Many Kids The Actor Has, Their Ages & Moms – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Learn more about John Ritter’s four children, who the actor left behind when he tragically passed away in 2003.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Three’s Company star John Ritter suddenly died on September 11, 2003. Besides being a comedy icon, John was also married twice in his life and had four children between his two wives. His first wife was actress Nancy Morgan, 72, who he had two sons and a daughter with. The couple were married from 1977 until divorcing in 1996. His second marriage was to Wings star Amy Yasbeck, 58, from 1999 until his death in 2003. The pair had acted in a handful of movies and TV shows together and had one child together. Learn more about the actor’s four children!

Jason

John’s oldest son with his ex-wife Nancy is Jason Ritter, 41. As the actor’s firstborn, Jason has followed in his dad’s footsteps and pursued a career in entertainment. Like his dad, Jason has had an extremely prolific career with over 100 acting credits listed on his IMDb page. With as many roles as he’s had, he’s played a variety of different parts from sitcoms like Girls to horror films like Freddy Vs. Jason to biopics like W. He’s also had a huge number of voice acting roles like in the acclaimed series Gravity Falls and voiced Ryder in Frozen II. He’s also earned Emmy nominations twice. He was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2012 for his performance in Parenthood and for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2017 for Tale of Titans. Besides acting, Jason has also been engaged to actress Melanie Lynskey, 44, since 2017. The couple also have a baby girl of their own, who was born in 2019, according to People.

Carly

John and Nancy’s second child and only daughter Carly, 39, also pursued a career in entertainment, but a completely different medium. Unlike her father and brothers, Carly became a folk and country musician. Her approach was very inspired by learning about Scottish folk music while studying abroad as a student at Vassar College, according to her Apple Music bio. In 2013, she released her self-titled debut album through Vanguard Records. While she hasn’t released another full-length album, Carly has dropped a number of singles with her most recent being the 2020 track “I’ve Sold My Saddle For an Old Guitar.”

Tyler

Like his older brother and dad, Tyler Ritter, 36, is also an actor! Even though he comes from a famous family, it wasn’t the most obvious decision to pursue a career in entertainment. He taught in Argentina for three years before kicking off his acting career. “I think there was a little piece of me just as a young man who wanted to blaze my own path,” he told Gay Star News in a 2014 interview. Throughout his acting career, Tyler has most notably had recurring roles in TV shows like Arrow and starred in the short-lived sitcom The McCarthys. Tyler has been married to his wife Leila Parma since 2016, according to UPI. His wife gave birth to a son Benjamin Parma Ritter in June 2017. The actor shared a photo of himself cradling the baby boy to Instagram. “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life,” he wrote in the caption.

Noah

John’s only child with his second wife Amy Yasbeck is Noah Lee, 22. The youngest child was born Stella Ritter in September 1998. In 2017, a source close to Noah told Radar Online that Noah was transitioning into a man and no longer went by his birth name. Not much else is known about Noah as his Instagram and Twitter profiles are both private. He does have an IMDb page under his birth name, which includes three acting credits. His credits are listed as the TV movie This is My Friend (2007) as well as the shorts The Namazu (2012) and Hannah Lost Her Smile (2013). He’s also listed as a composer for The Namazu.