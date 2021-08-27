How Many Children The Rapper Has, Their Ages & Moms – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Offset is soon to be the father of five! Learn more about the Migos rapper’s four children.

Rapper Offset, 29, is preparing to have his second child with his wife Cardi B, 28, and his fifth child in general. Cardi and the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper announced that their second baby was on the way, during a June performance at the BET Awards, where Cardi debuted her baby bump! While he’s been married to the “Up” rapper since 2017, Offset has had kids with three other women before he and Cardi settled down.

With baby number five on the way, the rapper (whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus) has made it clear that he has a very strong bond with all of his kids. He’s posted a bunch of photos of the little ones to Instagram and hyped them up. Besides showing his fatherly love, the rapper even named his debut solo album in honor of all of his kids. The 2019 album was called “Father of Four,” and it’s cover featured Offset sitting on a throne with all of his children by his sides. Learn more about Offset’s kids here!

Jordan Cephus

Offset’s oldest child is his son Jordan, 11, who he had with a woman named Justine Watson. Jordan’s mom tried to sue the rapper for $15,000 in 2017, claiming that he was a deadbeat dad. Offset admitted that he was Jordan’s daddy, but he fought back on the accusations that he was a deadbeat. In the years since, the rapper seemed to have sorted things out with Jordan’s mom, and he’s posted adorable photos of his oldest on Instagram.

Kody Cephus

In 2015, Offset had his second son Kody, 6, with a woman named Oriel Jamie. After Offset got engaged to Cardi, Oriel wrote a shady message on SnapChat, claiming that the rapper hadn’t introduced his son to his then-fiancée. Despite the early drama, it seems like things have since cleared up between the two. Offset posted a photo of himself and his little boy, posing side-by-side to celebrate Kody’s sixth birthday. The pair both showed off some of their bling, and Kody’s chain even had a charm with his name on it. When Cardi and Offset got engaged, a source close to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told HollywoodLife that she was very excited to be a step-mom to Offset’s other children.

Kalea Marie Cephus

Offset’s first little girl was with another female rapper, Shya L’Amour. Offset shared a sweet Instagram post in March to celebrate Kalea’s sixth birthday. “You are my beautiful little Queen your heart is full of joy and happiness I love you with all my heart,” he wrote in the caption. Shya revealed that Kalea and her daddy have a great relationship in a March 2019 interview with TMZ. Shya’s also been complimentary to her ex’s new wife. “I think [Cardi’s] helped him grow tremendously,” she said. “Since he’s been with her, he’s definitely—I’ve seen a lot of growth.”

Kulture Kiari Cephus

The rapper’s youngest daughter Kulture, 3, was with his wife, Cardi. Offset clearly adores his daughter, and has revealed that he’s nicknamed her “Kk” in some of his Instagram captions. Kulture’s rapper parents clearly dote on the youngster, and have showered her in love and gifts since she was born. When Kulture turned three, the pair threw her an extravagant princess-themed birthday party, and the Invasion of Privacy rapper got her little girl a gorgeous diamond necklace, perfect for a junior fashionista. Kulture will definitely be a great big sister to Cardi and Offset’s second child.