How Many Children The Actor Has And Their Moms – Hollywood Life

Learn more about all of the ‘Dirty Harry’ star’s many children from his past relationships and marriages.

Clint Eastwood has had quite a prolific career, since making his debut in the 1950s. The 91-year-old actor has 72 credits to his name from throughout his over 65-year career. The Mule star has also shown off some of his other talents behind the camera. He’s won Oscars for directing features like 2004’s Million Dollar Baby and 1992’s Unforgiven. While he’s been in the movie industry for decades, the Jersey Boys director has also fathered eight kids with six different women. Find out more about all of Clint’s children here.

Laurie Murray

Clint’s eldest daughter Laurie Murray, 67, was born in 1954 while the actor was engaged to his first wife Maggie Johnson, 90. Laurie discovered that the Academy Award winner was her biological father, when she obtained paperwork from when she was born. Clint didn’t know that her mom was pregnant, and after Laurie was born, she was given up for adoption. Since discovering that they were father and daughter, Laurie accompanied Clint to the 2004 Oscars, with the actor’s mother Ruth Wood.

Kimber Eastwood

Clint’s second daughter came from another affair with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis, 91, in June 1964, while the actor was still married to Maggie. Kimber followed her father into the film industry, although she’s mostly stayed behind the camera. She’s been a producer for movies like Dominion, Rapture, and the upcoming mini-series Diary of a Lunatic, according to IMDb. Despite serving as a producer (and on rare occasions, an actor) for some projects, she’s mostly worked in the makeup department for various productions. While she’s worked on game shows like Wheel of Fortune or reality series like Dog The Bounty Hunter, she also collaborated with her dad by doing makeup on The Mule.

Kyle Eastwood

Clint’s first son Kyle, 53, was also his first child with Maggie Johnson. Rather than acting, Kyle found his passion in music and has made a name for himself as a contemporary jazz bassist. The actor’s son has been accomplished in his own rite as a jazz artist. He released his debut album From There To Here in 1998, and has released 8 albums since then. His most recent was a salute to film, called Cinematic, which included his own takes on the themes to Taxi Driver and the Pink Panther. He has worked with his dad on a few occasions, working in the music department on flicks like Jersey Boys or Mystic River. Kyle also composed the score for Gran Torino, via his IMDb.

Alison Eastwood

Maggie gave birth to her second child with Clint in 1972. Alison, 49, followed in her dad’s footsteps and pursued an acting career of her own. She’s appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, and she’s acted alongside her father in some movies he’s directed such as Absolute Power and The Mule. She also went behind the camera to direct 2017’s Battlecreek, according to her IMDb. Other than acting, Alison has also shown that she has a passion for animals. She also runs the Eastwood Ranch, which is a foundation for animal welfare and rescue. She regularly posts some of the adorable pets that get adopted from the ranch to her Instagram.

Scott Eastwood

After Clint divorced Maggie, he was with actress Sondra Locke for 14 years. While he didn’t have any children with Sondra, Clint did father two kids with flight attendant Jaclyn Reeves, 69, during his relationship with Sonra. Jaclyn had Scott, 35, in 1986. Scott has had a very successful acting career. He started his career with a role in his dad’s film Flags of Our Fathers in 2006, where he performed under the name Scott Reeves. He also had parts in Invictus and Gran Torino. In 2015, he starred in Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” music video, and he’s been in numerous action flicks in recent years. He’s had starring roles in movies like Suicide Squad, The Fate of the Furious, and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

Kathryn Eastwood

Jaclyn also gave birth to a daughter Kathryn in 1988. The 33-year-old has mostly kept out of the spotlight throughout her life, but she has made a few small acting appearances. Most notably, she played Tommy’s girlfriend alongside Vincent Piazza in her dad’s musical Jersey Boys, according to her IMDb.

Francesca Eastwood

After separating from Sondra Locke, Clint dated his Unforgiven co-star Frances Fisher, 69, who had their daughter Francesca, 28, in 1993. Francesca has also set out on an acting career. She briefly appeared in Jersey Boys, as a waitress, but she’s had many other roles in major movies. Most recently, she starred in the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Old, according to IMDb. Other than acting, Francesca was also very briefly married to Jonah Hill’s brother Jordan Feldstein, but the pair had their marriage annulled days after wedding. She also has a son Titan from a relationship with her ex Alexander Wraith. She regularly posts pictures of the boy (including some with her dad) on Instagram.

Morgan Eastwood

Clint’s youngest daughter Morgan, 24, was born in December 1996 to his wife Dina Ruiz, whom he divorced in 2013. Morgan has dabbled in acting, appearing in her dad’s 2004 and 2008 films Million Dollar Baby and Changeling, respectively, but otherwise, her show business experience has been limited. She did produce and star in the short film I See You in 2019 and was an assistant on the productions Pamela and Ivy in 2020 and Richard Jewell in 2019, via IMDb. She has posted tons of fabulous photos on her Instagram, documenting some of her love of travel and adventure.