How Lady Gaga Feels About Her Infamous Meat Dress

“It smelled like meat. It was thrilling to wear.”
While looking back at some of her most iconic fashion statements with British Vogue, Gaga explained just how she ended up wearing a dress made of meat.
“I was speaking to my artistic friends about if he wanted to make any statements while we were at the MTV Video Music Awards and we did want to make a statement because at the time, they were trying to repeal ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,'” Gaga explained.
When her makeup artist Val Garland told her a story about how she had once worn sausages to a party, Gaga was inspired to put the meat dress together.
“We decided to do the meat dress because I thought to myself if we were willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify,” Gaga shared.
Gaga added that the meat wasn’t simply draped upon her and it was actually an intricately constructed piece.
“This was ultimately designed by Franc Fernandez, but it was the brainchild of House of Gaga and we were backstage with Brandon Maxwell who was working as one of my stylists at the time. He was vegan also and still helping to sew all of these last bits of meat to me and making my meat hat and my meat purse,” Gaga said.
She continued, “There’s a corset under this but the corset was a sewn to the meat so this is actually a garment. They didn’t just drape meat over me and cross their fingers,” Gaga noted.
And while she “smelled like meat” all night, Gaga says “it was thrilling to wear.”