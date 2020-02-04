How HSMTMTS paid tribute to HSM

It seems that nobody loves High School Musical I like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series love High School Musical.

It could be argued that the entire series, which recently finished its first season at Disney +, is a tribute to the franchise. Not only was it filmed in the same Salt Lake City high school where the original films were filmed, but it is also set there. The program is about the students of that school who make their own production of High School Musical: The Musical, which means that all this is already as goal as you can get.

In truth, the meta-ness goes deeper than that. We have an exclusive summary of some of the largest Easter eggs concealed by the program, some with the naked eye and some would have to pay close attention to notice.

Did you recognize a family fedora? A backpack strap? A microphone?