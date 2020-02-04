How Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager became essential for your morning

Hidden on the sixth floor of the famous 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City there is an area without trial: Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush HagerThe study of.

Every day, the Today the co-hosts and the moms, between the two, have five children, go to work knowing that they may be tired, moody or, simply, themselves. "If you say," I didn't sleep all night, "we understand," Hoda tells E! News. "We're not judging. Especially in this job, you have to catch the person by your side. If you don't, it's over. And I know for sure that if I start to intervene or say something crazy, she,quot; will catch me. "That's , of course, a two-way street. "Vice versa," Jenna adds, "100 times."

It's that trust and openness, with each other Y their audience, that made them the essential duo of morning television: no subject is prohibited and no conversation is censored. "We are honest because we can feel weak and vulnerable as mothers, as friends, as humans," says Jenna. "I think that's what people relate to. They're like, & # 39; Oh, that's me & # 39;".

Even the beginning of April of his Hoda and Jenna The time was so genuinely real that it could not have been written. Only two weeks after their first episode together, Jenna took over Kathie Lee Gifford—Hoda announced that she had adopted a second daughter and that she was starting maternity leave. Then, a month before her return, Jenna gave birth to her third child. They would not meet in the air until mid-November. (It was, of course, an event worth waking up to). "If you add how many shows we have done," jokes Hoda, "we have only been together for two months."