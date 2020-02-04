How good is Dex's secret game in Stumptown?

Dex Parios no longer exists! Enter: Crystal
Jan! Exclusive glimpse of news from StumptownWednesday, February 5 episode, Dex (Cobie Smulders) goes undercover with the help of Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and Gray (Jake johnson)
"Name," orders Hoffman.
"What are we, role-playing games now?" Dex counters.
"Just answer the question," says Hoffman.
"Crystal,quot;, forces Dex.
"Crystal what?" Hoffman asks.
"Is this fool really?" Dex asks Gray.
Dex is being undercover as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Gray with the next phase of their drug case. "Look, the less we know each other, the less chance we have of giving ourselves away if one of us is pinched," says Dex in his character.
On the Wednesday, January 22, Stumptown episode, Gray and Hoffman realized that they needed Dex's help with the plan to buy the rest of the heroin in their secret plan. Will Dex's detective skills be useful with the undercover operation?
Check out the exclusive preview scene and see how compelling Dex can be like Crystal.
"The Dex Factor,quot; also finds Dex approaching a veteran member of the support group and they discover that they have more in common than originally thought. Meanwhile, Ansel (Cole Sibus), left in charge of Bad Alibi, struggles to maintain order and receives Tookie (Adrián Martínez) help.
Stumptown, which is based on the comic Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth Y Justin Greenwood, also stars Cardinal Tantoo Y Camryn Manheim.
Stumptown airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC