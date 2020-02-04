How good is Dex's secret game in Stumptown?

Dex Parios no longer exists! Enter: Crystal

Jan! Exclusive glimpse of news from StumptownWednesday, February 5 episode, Dex (Cobie Smulders) goes undercover with the help of Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and Gray (Jake johnson)

"Name," orders Hoffman.

"What are we, role-playing games now?" Dex counters.

"Just answer the question," says Hoffman.

"Crystal,quot;, forces Dex.

"Crystal what?" Hoffman asks.

"Is this fool really?" Dex asks Gray.

Dex is being undercover as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Gray with the next phase of their drug case. "Look, the less we know each other, the less chance we have of giving ourselves away if one of us is pinched," says Dex in his character.