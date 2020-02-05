How Eric Johnson, Jessica Simpson's husband, stands out from the rest

Jessica Simpson He has had his share of anguish.

The long-time star and the recently published author has reviewed her life's tears in her memoirs, Open book, including the insecurities he faced during his tumultuous intermittent relationship with John mayer. "I constantly worried about not being smart enough for him," he shared in his book, noting that someone would check the spelling and grammar of his texts. "He was so intelligent and treated the conversation as a friendly competition that he had to win."

"I was constantly wanting to be what he wanted me to be, and he wanted me to be myself, but in a way, but I wanted to be that way because when I love people, I always want it to last," she explained. Sight Wednesday. "I want it to be forever. I want to marry you. I'll ask you on the first date. I'm that girl. But really, you know, John, it was a very unhealthy and manipulative relationship for me and that. It was painful. I lost a lot of my identity just trying to be present in a conversation and be there with him. "

Those days are behind her, since Simpson married the former professional soccer player Eric Johnson, with whom he received three children and has been with her since 2010.