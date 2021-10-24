How Crypto Inspired Bitcoin Billionaire Game is Reaching for the NFT Market By BTC Peers

© Igor Faun Keeping Up with the Times: How Crypto Inspired Bitcoin Billionaire Game is Reaching for the NFT Market



Billionaire is one of the earliest games centered around cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2014, the enigmatic game is still going strong and has garnered a huge following. Now, the developers known as FizzPow have decided to create a whole collection of NFTs, inspired from the game. The developers are introducing more than 13,000 NFTs to everyone, giving them access to highly-anticipated sales.

From Rags to Riches

The Bitcoin Billionaire centres around you as the main character who starts with nothing but a small run-down and old office with broken furniture and an old computer. You mine virtual Bitcoins using the computer and the profits you make can be used to upgrade your office and make smart investments to become a virtual billionaire. With the newfound fortune, you can expand your influence and buy virtual items, such as art, real estate and even a private island.

The road to riches is not easy, there are different challenges and hiccups that players have to overcome. Market crashes, computer hacks and simply being mugged on the streets can bring your amassed wealth down and you have to be prepared for it.

FizzPow are early adopters of cryptocurrencies, making their first purchases in 2015. As entrepreneurs with experiences in finances, software development and businesses, the team has combined all the skills into a single game where people can enjoy becoming wealthy. The NFTs now give both gamers and the general public a chance to buy the limited NFTs to increase their wealth in reality.

Billionaire Membership

The launch of NFTs called Bitcoin Billionaires isn’t just another run of the mill NFT collection, but FizzPow have created a collection of different valuable items and a complete storyline that backs not only the NFTs but fits right into the game.

The 13,337 NFTs are pixelated art and represent the game characters. There are over 200 different traits that are spread across the 6 different races within the game (Humans, zombies, aliens, ethereals, goldens and legendaries). Each race has its own story to tell, such as the aliens who have mined all the cryptocurrencies in their home planet and now seek new worlds to fill their appetite.

The NFTs also grant members access to games, rewards and early access to multiple benefits. Bitcoin Billionaire is already a huge success with more than 10 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating on Google (NASDAQ:) Play Store. This means that there is a demand for the limited NFTs and the waitlist is already full. With the list already filled to the brim, it is expected that the NFTs, when launched, will be taken up in a matter of minutes, if not seconds. Priced at 0.09 ETH per NFT, the large disparity in the supply and demand will make the lucky few huge profits since the price in the open market is expected to soar.

Pre-sale for the NFTs will begin on 27th October, followed by a public sale a day later. The NFTs will be then publically tradable on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace.

Post Sale Airdrop

Following the sale, Bitcoin Billionaires will be airdropping different NFTs, including the world-famous CryptoPunks and Bored Ape ones, with a collective value exceeding $500,000. This airdrop has also made its way into mainstream news, with Yahoo! (NASDAQ:) Finance listing it in the top 10 upcoming airdrops. The list is compiled from data collated from 500 different NFT experts.

The inclusion of Bitcoin Billionaires in the list is a testament to the game developers understanding what their users are demanding and fulfilling it.

