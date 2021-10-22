How cross-chain games are giving users the first look at a metaverse By Cointelegraph





Society is headed towards a new form of digital ownership with an economy and greater metaverse based on the blockchain. The concept of “the metaverse” is typically depicted as actual and augmented reality-based in a virtual world. Most recognize this concept since it is present in several fictional movies of dystopian futures like Ready, Player, One, Minority Report and Avatar. However, the concept has since quickly gained attraction from the technology industry, making it more viable than ever before.

The metaverse is seen by many as the natural evolution to what comes next after what people are already doing on social media. Industry experts believe that people are already seeking new places to interact with each other, collect virtual likes and gain recognition. Still, other individuals see the metaverse as an opportunity to live life in a more child-like way, in a setting free from the confines of today’s societal structure.

