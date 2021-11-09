How cautiously bullish Bitcoin traders use options to maintain BTC exposure By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) traders appear undecided on the next step, and this is reflected in the price oscillating between $58,400 and $63,400 over the last 14 days. There are some bearish signals coming from the United States regulatory front, but at the same time, the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF) surpassing $1.2 billion in assets under management has also boosted investors’ expectations.

Bitcoin price in USD on Coinbase (NASDAQ:). Source: TradingView

A Nov. 5 CryptoQuant report confirmed that whales have accounted for most selling pressure in recent days. The on-chain monitoring resource focused its attention on the “exchange whale ratio” — the percentage of inflows coming from the largest wallets — and showed a clear increase from the middle of October until today.

Profit and loss estimate. Source: Deribit Position Builder