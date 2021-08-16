How Can You Benefit from Passing MICROSOFT AZ-104: Managing MICROSOFT Teams Exam via Practice Tests?

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The AZ-104: Managing MICROSOFT Teams exam equips the IT professionals with the fundamental understanding of MICROSOFT Teams. Once you pass this test, you will be awarded the MICROSOFT 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate certification that validates that you know how to utilize this solution at its full capacity by managing and configuring the Office 365 features. In this post, we will talk about the specifics of this exam and the benefits associated with it.

The AZ-104 certification exam is made up of around 40-60 questions. The test takers are given a total of 180 minutes to complete all those questions. As with all the MICROSOFT exams, the required passing score for this qualifying test is 700 points (or 70%) out of 1000. The exam is proctored by Pearson VUE and requires paying the fee of $165. At the present moment, this test is delivered in the English language only.

Who Should Sit for MICROSOFT AZ-104 Certification Exam?

The MICROSOFT AZ-104 exam is designed for the professionals aspiring to perform the role of a MICROSOFT Teams Administrator. These individuals should be capable of managing MICROSOFT Teams to facilitate efficient collaboration and communication within a MICROSOFT 365 environment. They are also required to have some experience integrating MICROSOFT Teams with other workloads, such as OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange, Power Platform, MICROSOFT 365 Groups, and with the third-party apps, custom apps, and other MICROSOFT apps.

What Are the Advantages of Completing MICROSOFT AZ-104 Certification Exam?

Now that you know the details of the MICROSOFT AZ-104 exam, you might want to learn why this test is beneficial for your career. There are a lot of advantages that this qualifying exam may bring to you and here are the main ones:

It validates your knowledge and skills

The MICROSOFT AZ-104 exam serves as a solid verification of your competency which many companies trust. Once you pass the certification test, you can demonstrate to your current and potential employers that you have profound expertise in MICROSOFT Teams application and you know how to improve business processes using its latest updates.

It enhances your career opportunities

The completion of the MICROSOFT AZ-104 exam will increase your chances of being hired many times over. This is because the MICROSOFT 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate certification is highly respected by the recruiters as it is a sign of more productivity and your commitment to development.

MICROSOFT is a globally recognized vendor

The reputation of MICROSOFT is well-known in the market. Both the IT recruiters and professionals know that not everyone manages to crack the MICROSOFT AZ-104 exam. So, passing this test will allow you to stand out in the crowd of the non-certified practitioners and will make you a preferred candidate during your job interview.

It keeps you updated with the industry latest trends

The MICROSOFT AZ-104 certification exam covers modern concepts that you will be able to implement right away after completing your preparation process. Thus, you will become a valuable member of your team.

Conclusion

Taking the MICROSOFT AZ-104 test is the best way that you can follow if you want to learn more about MICROSOFT Teams. Besides opening the doors of international companies, it will help you gain more confidence in your abilities and become more efficient while performing your daily tasks.