How blockchain could have saved the Library of Alexandria By Cointelegraph

How blockchain could have saved the Library of Alexandria

The study of history and ancient people is immensely important to preserving the knowledge passed down through the generations. Unfortunately, the significance of the knowledge is particularly acute when it is lost. With tragedies such as the fire of the Library of Alexandria, or the pillaging of the House of Wisdom in ancient Baghdad, or the more recent losses of artifacts at the Iraq Museum, perspectives were lost, advancements in philosophy and literature were forgotten, and languages and translations vanished from the earth. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph