How Avalanche is reimagining DeFi By Cointelegraph

It’s not the first time that the native token of the Avalanche blockchain has encountered wild fluctuations. In February, AVAX shot as high as $60 only to reach a nadir in June and July. But after bottoming at $9.34, AVAX is now beyond $60 and is currently trading at $76. This has earned it a spot in the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization with $16 billion, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro. Avalanche is among the layer-one blockchains tagged as “ killers” that appear to have reduced the recent dominance of the top altcoin in terms of total locked value (TVL). Of the $170 billion in TVL, Ethereum presently controls 67% based on data from Defi Llama. But while the number appears high, it’s actually much lower than February when it contained about 96% in TVL.

