How 25 Celebrities Felt About Being Impersonated On “SNL”

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Miley Cyrus was a good sport, but Carole Baskin was not a fan!
Saturday Night Live has spoofed celebrities and politicians for nearly five decades. Some people are flattered by their impersonations on the show. However, others are not quite in on the joke.
Here are 15 famous people who found their impersonations amusing:
1.
Dr. Fauci
2.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
3.
James Lipton
4.
Ellen DeGeneres
5.
Jennifer Aniston
6.
Steve Harvey
7.
Miley Cyrus
8.
Bernie Sanders
9.
Denzel Washington
10.
Jennifer Lawrence
11.
Alex Trebek
12.
Martha Stewart
13.
Oprah Winfrey
14.
George H.W. Bush
15.
Donatella Versace
And here are 10 famous people who weren’t fans:
16.
Sarah Palin
17.
Carole Baskin
18.
Justin Bieber
19.
Kathie Lee Gifford
20.
Mark Wahlberg
21.
Donald Trump
22.
Barbara Walters
23.
Ivanka Trump
24.
Neil deGrasse Tyson
25.
And, Sean Spicer
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.