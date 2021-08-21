How 25 Celebrities Felt About Being Impersonated On “SNL”



Dr. Fauci was played by Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt. “I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the healthcare workers,” Dr. Fauci told Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia. “So not only is he a really great actor, but he is actually a classy person.” It’s no wonder Fauci always responds “Brad Pitt” when asked who should play him in a movie!