Houston will pay $100 to anyone receiving first COVID vaccine dose By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
(Reuters) – Anybody who receives the first dose of a COVID vaccine before the end of August in the county that encompasses Houston will receive $100, the county’s top elected official said on Tuesday.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the measure was needed to boost vaccination rates in an effort to combat a fourth COVID surge ignited by the Delta variant. Houston’s hospitals on Tuesday reported they had more COVID patients now than at any point before in the pandemic.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.