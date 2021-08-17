Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a completed test sample while people wait in their vehicles at a testing site as the country see an increase in children infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 16, 2021. REUT

(Reuters) – Anybody who receives the first dose of a COVID vaccine before the end of August in the county that encompasses Houston will receive $100, the county’s top elected official said on Tuesday. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the measure was needed to boost vaccination rates in an effort to combat a fourth COVID surge ignited by the Delta variant. Houston’s hospitals on Tuesday reported they had more COVID patients now than at any point before in the pandemic.