Houston Police Chief Says A Security Guard Was Injected In The Neck With Drugs At Astroworld Fest

TSR Updatez: As investigations into the deadly Astroworld Festival continues, authorities confirm at least one person was injected with a needle during the concert, though it’s possible it may have been an isolated incident.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a security guard working the festival was attempting to grab or restrain someone during the chaos when he felt a prick on his neck before losing consciousness, according to ABC 13.

“When he was examined, he went unconscious,” Finner said during a Saturday afternoon briefing. “(Medical staff) administered Narcan. He was revived, and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if someone was trying to inject.”

Investigators were still searching for the security guard involved to get more information. The incident supports an earlier rumor that someone was going around injecting people with drugs at the concert, but Finner cautioned against speculating what caused the stampede that left at least eight people dead and hundreds injured.

“A lot of narratives are out there right now on social media,” Finner said. “I think that all of us need to be respectful of the families and make sure we follow the facts and the evidence.”

Finner said he was working with investigators to obtain video of the festival from LiveNation Entertainment, the event’s promoter.

Many people were injured Friday night when attendees began to move forward to the front of the stage, officials said.

It still isn’t clear what caused the deaths or injuries.

Both Travis Scott and the event organizers released statements Saturday morning in light of the deaths reported.

We continue to pray for the people and families affected and will report on any major updates about Astroworld Festival as they come.

