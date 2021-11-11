Houston Police Chief Retracts Previous Statement & Says A Security Guard Was Not Injected In The Neck With Drugs At The Astroworld Festival (Update)

Last weekend, during a press conference, the Houston Police Chief Troy Finner addressed one of the theories that someone was going around injecting people with drugs during the Astroworld Festival. He first announced that there was a security guard that was injected in the neck.

However, on Wednesday, he backtracked his statement, saying that he was in contact with the security guard, and stated that the security guard’s story is “not consistent,” on what was originally reported and that he was instead struck in his head and went unconscious.

As previously reported, Finner said during a press conference, “When he was examined, he went unconscious. Medical staff administered Narcan. He was revived, and the medical staff did notice a prick that was similar to a prick that you would get if someone was trying to inject.”

As previously reported, there are eight fatalities that have been confirmed, and several injuries, including a 9-year-old boy who is in a coma, and a college student that is reportedly brain dead.

Following the tragedies that took place at the festival, there have been several lawsuits filed against Travis Scott and Live Nation. The FBI has since gotten involved with the investigation as well. According to CBS News, Finner said that it could take weeks or months for the investigation to conclude.

He said, “There’s nothing more important than the families. I want us all — as a city, as a nation — to pray for these families. I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now.”

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

