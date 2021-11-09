Houston Police Chief Releases Statement Addressing Prior Concerns He Had Regarding Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival—“I Have Never Seen A Time With More Challenges Facing Citizens”

Roommates, the Houston Police Chief recently released a statement confirming that he spoke with Travis Scott and his team prior to the Astroworld festival regarding the serious safety concerns he had that he said he’s never seen in 31 years in law enforcement—and that a criminal investigation is still underway.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released the following statement regarding Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival that claimed the lives of eight people and injured dozens of others:

“I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event. I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation. I asked Travis Scott and his team to work with HPD for all events over the weekend and to be mindful of his social media messaging on any unscheduled events. The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to address my public safety concerns as Chief of Police.

As I have previously stated, our criminal investigation continues. We are asking for everyone to be considerate for the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

As we previously reported, Travis Scott is now facing seven more lawsuits that have been filed within the last 24 hours—and according to those close to the situation, more lawsuits against him are expected in the coming days.

Houston law firm Roberts Markland LLP filed the seven recent lawsuits that reportedly allege that Travis Scott and concert promoter Live Nation both failed to provide adequate security and a security plan to protect all those in attendance at Astroworld.

