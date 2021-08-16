Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Canada’s housing market posted its fourth month of sales declines as the number of people looking to sell their homes saw a precipitous decline despite prices near record levels.

Transactions fell 3.5 per cent in July, with new listings dropping 8.8 per cent, according to data released Monday from the Canadian Real Estate Association. That caused the national average home price to rise 0.3 per cent to around $669,200 (US$532,600), while the ratio of sales to new listings, a measure of market tightness, rose to 74 per cent from 70 per cent the previous month.

The problem of high housing demand amid low supply has not gone anywhere — it’s arguably worse Shaun Cathcart

Since the pandemic caused a buying frenzy in Canada that sent sales and prices to record heights in March, the market has been steadily cooling off as prospective buyers contend with a dearth of new houses for sale. Though increasing vaccination rates have begun to bring a return to normal life in Canada, that’s left the country to contend with one of the developed world’s most severe housing shortages and little prospect of much new supply becoming available soon.