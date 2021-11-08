Hotel Equities Chosen to Manage Upscale Resort Near Banff National Park in the Picturesque Canadian Rockies

Stoneridge Mountain Resort Boasts High-end Suites, Luxury Amenities, Strikingly Scenic Views, and Impeccable Service

Article content EDMONTON, ALBERTA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hotel owner, operator and developer Hotel Equities recently added the Stoneridge Mountain Resort , an all-suite property in Canmore, Alberta, to its management portfolio. Located west of Calgary, in Canmore, AB, the gateway to the Canadian Rockies, Stoneridge Mountain Resort is considered Canmore’s premier luxury property. The area boasts amazing scenery, popular outdoor activities for all seasons and abundant wildlife and activities.

Article content “With its stunning mountain views and easy accessibility from Calgary, Stoneridge Mountain Resort makes an excellent addition to our growing presence in Canada,” said Ryan McRae, senior vice president business development, Hotel Equities, Canada. “Our guests can relax in luxury where five-star amenities and impeccable service make it easy to unwind and enjoy an unbeatable experience in the heart of the Canadian Rockies.” Stoneridge Mountain Resort features one, two, and three-bedroom suites, a total of 110 available at the resort. Each suite features a stone fireplace, a full kitchenette, authentic mountain décor, gas barbecues on the deck or patio, and large windows framing spectacular mountain views. A heated garage under the hotel provides comfort and convenience especially during cold, snowy winters.

Close enough for a weekend getaway, nearby Calgary bustles with entertainment, business, and the region’s international airport. The gates of the world renowned Banff National Park are less than a 10 minute drive from the property.

Article content “We are excited to welcome this beautiful upscale resort to our portfolio,” said Martin Stitt, senior vice president operations, Hotel Equities, Canada. “Its newly renovated suites, refined yet relaxing atmosphere, and proximity to the area’s attractions offer multiple options for our guests. The hotel’s reputation for personalized service fits well with our team’s commitment to authentic hospitality.”

On site amenities abound including a full fitness center. Open all year, the heated outdoor pool invites swimmers and bathers while the hot tub encourages guests to relax in the soothing alpine air and enjoy amazing views. At Stoneridge Mountain Resort, guests are surrounded by great food. Canmore offers guests a variety of upscale dining options including charming bistros, award-winning restaurants, and great bars within walking distance to the town’s bustling downtown. Boutique shops along the town’s quaint streets promise unexpected pleasure.

Article content Stoneridge Mountain Resort is located at 30 Lincoln Park, Canmore, Alberta AB T1W 3E9. For more information visit www.stoneridgeresort.ca . About Hotel Equities

About Hotel Equities (HE) is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of 210+ hotels and projects throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.ca . Attachment Sommer Shiver, Vice President of Branding & Communications for Hotel Equities sshiver@hotelequities.com

