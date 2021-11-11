Hot U.S. inflation drives dollar to 2021 peaks

Article content
SYDNEY — The dollar stood at its highest
levels of the year against sterling and the euro on Thursday,
while the yen was smarting from its sharpest drubbing in a
month, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation
fanned bets on rate hikes.
The euro was pummeled down 1% and through major
support to $1.1476, its lowest since July 2020, after headline
U.S. CPI came in at 6.2% overnight. It was pinned at that level
early in the Asia session and lacks chart support until around
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
$1.12.
Sterling dropped 1.2% to $1.3401, its lowest since
December 2020 and the yen reversed a week of gains in
a few hours and dropped 0.8% to 114.00 per dollar.
Emerging markets currencies also suffered from the dollar’s
broad rise, with MSCI’s EM currencies index
making its sharpest drop in two months as U.S. Treasury yields
surged.
The rates moves, especially at the short end, suggest
traders believe the Federal Reserve will step in to hike
interest rates if prices keep running higher, said National
Australia Bank’s head of FX strategy, Ray Attrill.
“The market is still conferring a degree of credibility on
the Fed, that they are not going to allow very high inflation to
persist indefinitely,” he said. If the dollar index moves higher
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
than 95, investors might start to get out of the way, he said.
“It’s quite a big level technically and if we can break up
through that then there will be more people throwing in the
towel.” The index has climbed as far as 94.905.
The U.S. data showed price rises extending into rents, which
could drive pressure on wages, both lengthening and broadening
the pandemic’s inflationary pulse.
In its wake, the difference between five-year U.S. yields
and yields at the same tenor in Japan and Germany stand at their
widest – in favor of Treasuries – since early 2020.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell against the
dollar’s broad rise on Wednesday, but have found support at
around one-month lows as investors figure that rates are also
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
going up to counter inflation in the Antipodes.
The Aussie steadied at $0.7331 in Asia and the kiwi
at $0.7065.
Australian labor data is due at 0030 GMT but analysts say
it will be difficult to interpret as the survey period only
partially covers the reopening of major cities from
pandemic-imposed restrictions.
Further dollar gains likely depend on clues about the Fed’s
next moves, and on whether the inflation jump – which also
sparked selling in stock markets – puts a broader weight on the
mood.
“From an FX standpoint we are in a stand-off,” said Deutsche
Bank strategist Alan Ruskin.
“On the dollar we have the classic dilemma – if Fed won’t
respond to high inflation it is dollar negative; if the Fed
brings forward tightening it is USD positive. Right now the
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
dollar is broadly stuck between these two worlds.”
British growth data is due later in the day.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0004 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1482 $1.1477 +0.04% -6.02% +1.1487 +1.1476
Dollar/Yen 113.9450 113.9000 +0.00% +10.27% +113.9450 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9181 0.9182 +0.01% +3.79% +0.9182 +0.9180
Sterling/Dollar 1.3408 1.3402 +0.05% -1.85% +1.3413 +1.3405
Dollar/Canadian 1.2489 1.2499 -0.08% -1.92% +1.2495 +1.2472
Aussie/Dollar 0.7331 0.7326 +0.07% -4.70% +0.7334 +0.7325
NZ 0.7059 0.7058 +0.03% -1.69% +0.7068 +0.7060
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.
Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.