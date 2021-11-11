Hot U.S. inflation drives dollar to 2021 peaks

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Nov 10, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

SYDNEY — The dollar stood at its highest

levels of the year against sterling and the euro on Thursday,

while the yen was smarting from its sharpest drubbing in a

month, after the hottest U.S. inflation reading in a generation

fanned bets on rate hikes.

The euro was pummeled down 1% and through major

support to $1.1476, its lowest since July 2020, after headline

U.S. CPI came in at 6.2% overnight. It was pinned at that level

early in the Asia session and lacks chart support until around

$1.12.

Sterling dropped 1.2% to $1.3401, its lowest since

December 2020 and the yen reversed a week of gains in

a few hours and dropped 0.8% to 114.00 per dollar.

Emerging markets currencies also suffered from the dollar’s

broad rise, with MSCI’s EM currencies index

making its sharpest drop in two months as U.S. Treasury yields

surged.

The rates moves, especially at the short end, suggest

traders believe the Federal Reserve will step in to hike

interest rates if prices keep running higher, said National

Australia Bank’s head of FX strategy, Ray Attrill.

“The market is still conferring a degree of credibility on

the Fed, that they are not going to allow very high inflation to

persist indefinitely,” he said. If the dollar index moves higher

than 95, investors might start to get out of the way, he said.

“It’s quite a big level technically and if we can break up

through that then there will be more people throwing in the

towel.” The index has climbed as far as 94.905.

The U.S. data showed price rises extending into rents, which

could drive pressure on wages, both lengthening and broadening

the pandemic’s inflationary pulse.

In its wake, the difference between five-year U.S. yields

and yields at the same tenor in Japan and Germany stand at their

widest – in favor of Treasuries – since early 2020.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell against the

dollar’s broad rise on Wednesday, but have found support at

around one-month lows as investors figure that rates are also

going up to counter inflation in the Antipodes.

The Aussie steadied at $0.7331 in Asia and the kiwi

at $0.7065.

Australian labor data is due at 0030 GMT but analysts say

it will be difficult to interpret as the survey period only

partially covers the reopening of major cities from

pandemic-imposed restrictions.

Further dollar gains likely depend on clues about the Fed’s

next moves, and on whether the inflation jump – which also

sparked selling in stock markets – puts a broader weight on the

mood.

“From an FX standpoint we are in a stand-off,” said Deutsche

Bank strategist Alan Ruskin.

“On the dollar we have the classic dilemma – if Fed won’t

respond to high inflation it is dollar negative; if the Fed

brings forward tightening it is USD positive. Right now the

dollar is broadly stuck between these two worlds.”

British growth data is due later in the day.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0004 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1482 $1.1477 +0.04% -6.02% +1.1487 +1.1476

Dollar/Yen 113.9450 113.9000 +0.00% +10.27% +113.9450 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9181 0.9182 +0.01% +3.79% +0.9182 +0.9180

Sterling/Dollar 1.3408 1.3402 +0.05% -1.85% +1.3413 +1.3405

Dollar/Canadian 1.2489 1.2499 -0.08% -1.92% +1.2495 +1.2472

Aussie/Dollar 0.7331 0.7326 +0.07% -4.70% +0.7334 +0.7325

NZ 0.7059 0.7058 +0.03% -1.69% +0.7068 +0.7060

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook.

Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR