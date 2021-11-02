Horror Movie Scream Queens Then Vs. Now Photos

Horror movies wouldn’t be the same without these ladies.

With it being ~spooky~ season and all, it’s only fitting that we check in with the most iconic scream queens in the world of horror.

1.

To start, Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in the original Halloween:


Mary Evans / Compass International Pictures / Ronald Grant/ Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her since: The Halloween franchise, The Fog, the My Girl franchise, Freaky Friday, Christmas with the Kranks, You Again, NCIS, Scream Queens, New Girl, Knives Out and Archer.

Jamie Lee Curtis now:


David Livingston / Getty Images for Fashion Media

2.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream:


© Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: House of CardsWelcome to SwedenTitanic: Blood and SteelThe PhilanthropistMedium and Party of Five.

Neve Campbell now:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

3.

Drew Barrymore as Casey in Scream:


Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: Santa Clarita DietBlendedFamily GuyGoing the DistanceWhip ItHe’s Just Not That Into YouFever Pitch50 First Dates, the Charlie’s Angels franchise, Riding in Cars with BoysFreddy Got FingeredDonnie DarkoNever Been KissedHome FriesEver After: A Cinderella Story and The Wedding Singer.

Drew Barrymore now:


Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Immages

4.

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in Scream:


© Dimension Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: Drunk HistoryCougar TownWeb TherapyScrubsDirt3000 Miles to Graceland and Friends.

Courteney Cox now:


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

5.

Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street:


© New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Just the Ten of Us, Growing Pains, Star Trek Into Darkness, The Bay, The Bet and My Little Pony: A New Generation.

Heather Langenkamp now:


Bobby Bank / Getty Images

6.

Linda Blair as Regan MacNail in The Exorcist:


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The Exorcist franchise, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote, The Chilling, Married… with Children, S Club 7 in L.A., Supernatural and JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales.

Linda Blair now:


Bobby Bank / Getty Images

7.

Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs:


© Orion Pictures Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: Panic Room, Flightplan, Inside Man, The Brave One, Nim’s Island, Motherhood, Carnage, Elysium, Hotel Artemis and The Mauritanian.

Jodie Foster now:


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8.

Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Alien:


© 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The Alien franchise, the Ghostbusters franchise, Working Girl, Snow White: A Tale of Terror, Galaxy Quest, Holes, The Village, Planet Earth, Be Kind Rewind, WALL·E, Avatar, You Again, The Cabin in the Woods, Finding Dory, A Monster Calls and Secrets of the Whales.

Sigourney Weaver now:


Sonia Recchia / Getty Images

9.

Naomi Watts as Rachel in The Ring:


© DreamWorks / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The Ring franchise, Ned Kelly, 21 Grams, We Don’t Live Here Anymore, The Assassination of Richard Nixon, I Heart Huckabees, Stay, King Kong, Eastern Promises, Funny Games, Dream House, J. Edgar, The Impossible, Movie 43, Diana, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, Gypsy, Twin Peaks and The Loudest Voice.

Naomi Watts now:


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

10.

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring:


© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The Conjuring franchise, Closer to the Moon, The Judge, Bates Motel, The Commuter, The Nun, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, When They See Us, Annabelle Comes Home and The Many Saints of Newark.

Vera Farmiga now:


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.

Toni Colette as Lynn Sear in The Sixth Sense:


© Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: About a Boy, In Her Shoes, Little Miss Sunshine, United States of Tara, Fright Night, Hitchcock, Hostages, Tammy, Devil’s Playground, Krampus, Imperium, Hereditary, Wanderlust, Knives Out, Unbelievable and Stowaway.

Toni Colette as Lynn Sear in The Sixth Sense:


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for New York Magazine

12.

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer:


© 20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2, She’s All That, Cruel Intentions, Angel, the Scooby-Doo franchise, The Grudge franchise, Possession, All My Children, Ringer, The Crazy Ones, Star Wars Rebels, Robot Chicken and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Sarah Michelle Gellar now:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

13.

Jessica Biel as Erin in the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003 reboot:


© New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: Cellular, Blade: Trinity, Elizabethtown, 7th Heaven, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, The A-Team, Total Recall, Hitchcock, The Sinner, BoJack Horseman, Limetown, Pete the Cat, and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Jessica Biel now:


USA Network / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

14.

Elisha Cuthbert as Carly Jones in House of Wax:


© Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The Quiet, Captivity, Family Guy, Guns, 24, The Forgotten, Happy Endings, Happy Endings: Happy Rides, One Big Happy and The Ranch.

Elisha Cuthbert now:


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

15.

Milla Jovovich as Alice in Resident Evil:


© Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The Resident Evil franchise, No Good Deed, Ultraviolet, A Perfect Getaway, The Fourth Kind, Zoolander 2, Hellboy, The Rookies and Monster Hunter.

Milla Jovovich now:


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

16.

Ali Larter as Clear Rivers in Final Destination:


© New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The Final Destination franchise, Legally Blonde, American Outlaws, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, the Resident Evil franchise, Crazy, Obsessed, Heroes, Lovesick, Legends, Pitch, The Rookie and The Last Victim.

Ali Larter now:


Ron Batzdorff / ABC via Getty Images

17.

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer:


© Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s where you’ve seen her since: The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, Boy Meets World, Can’t Hardly Wait, Party of Five, Time of Your Life, Garfield, Tropic Thunder, Ghost Whisperer, The Client List, Criminal Minds and 9-1-1.

Jennifer Love Hewitt now:


Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Who’s your favorite scream queen of all time? Let us know in the comments!


Compass International Pictures / Via giphy.com

