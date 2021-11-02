Horror Movie Scream Queens Then Vs. Now Photos

Horror movies wouldn’t be the same without these ladies.
1.
To start, Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in the original Halloween:
Jamie Lee Curtis now:
2.
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in Scream:
Neve Campbell now:
3.
Drew Barrymore as Casey in Scream:
Drew Barrymore now:
4.
Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in Scream:
Courteney Cox now:
5.
Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street:
Heather Langenkamp now:
6.
Linda Blair as Regan MacNail in The Exorcist:
Linda Blair now:
7.
Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling in The Silence of the Lambs:
Jodie Foster now:
8.
Sigourney Weaver as Ripley in Alien:
Sigourney Weaver now:
9.
Naomi Watts as Rachel in The Ring:
Naomi Watts now:
10.
Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring:
Vera Farmiga now:
11.
Toni Colette as Lynn Sear in The Sixth Sense:
12.
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer:
Sarah Michelle Gellar now:
13.
Jessica Biel as Erin in the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003 reboot:
Jessica Biel now:
14.
Elisha Cuthbert as Carly Jones in House of Wax:
Elisha Cuthbert now:
15.
Milla Jovovich as Alice in Resident Evil:
Milla Jovovich now:
16.
Ali Larter as Clear Rivers in Final Destination:
Ali Larter now:
17.
Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James in I Know What You Did Last Summer:
Jennifer Love Hewitt now:
Who’s your favorite scream queen of all time? Let us know in the comments!