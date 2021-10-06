hoping Friday’s corporate tax talks will be conclusive By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped talks this Friday over global corporate taxes would be conclusive, adding that all sides needed to make a compromise.
“It is essential that everyone is fully aware that it is at this very moment that all is up for play, and that everyone needs show a spirit of compromise on the different technical parameters that are on the table,” said Le Maire, speaking at the OECD on Wednesday.
An updated draft of a global corporate tax overhaul has dropped “at least” from a proposed minimum rate of “at least 15%”, possibly clearing a major hurdle for Ireland as negotiations enter a final stretch, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Some 140 countries aim to finalise the first major overhaul in a generation of the rules for taxing multi-nationals at a meeting on Friday so the deal can be endorsed by the Group of 20 economic powers later this month.
