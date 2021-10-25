Hong Kong’s zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status – industry group

Article content HONG KONG — A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong’s zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travelers threatens to undermine the city’s status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world’s largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted.

Article content Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travelers. Local leaders say their focus is removing restrictions on travel from Hong Kong to mainland China, which also has strict entry restrictions. At present travelers from Hong Kong to the mainland must still undergo quarantine. “Hong Kong’s status as an (international financial center) is increasingly at risk along with its long-term economic recovery and competitiveness as a premier place to do business,” Mark Austen chief executive of Asifma wrote in open letter to Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan.