Article content HONG KONG — Solving Hong Kong’s shortage of housing and increasing land supply will be key priorities for authorities under the new, “patriots only” political system imposed by Beijing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday. Lam’s remarks come after Reuters reported last week that Chinese officials have told Hong Kong’s powerful tycoons in closed meetings this year that they should pour resources and influence into backing Beijing’s interests and helping solve the city’s housing shortage.

Article content On Sunday, Hong Kong held its first vote since China overhauled the former British colony’s electoral system to ensure that only “patriots” run the city. The government considers a patriot to be a person who pledges loyalty to Hong Kong and China. The changes dramatically reduced the tycoons’ influence in the 1,500-strong committee that selects Hong Kong’s China-backed chief executive, although groups close to their business interests retain a presence. Shares of Hong Kong’s four major developers, CK Asset , Henderson Land Development, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) and New World Development, dropped between 9% and 12% on Monday, with analysts citing market worries about potential regulation curbing their growth. The market was more stable on Tuesday.