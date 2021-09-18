Hong Kong’s first ‘patriots-only’ election kicks off

Table of Contents Article content

Article content Article content HONG KONG — Fewer than 5,000 Hong Kong people from mostly pro-establishment circles vote on Sunday for candidates vetted as loyal to Beijing, who will pick the city’s next China-backed leader. Pro-democracy candidates are almost absent from Hong Kong’s first election since Beijing overhauled the city’s electoral system to ensure that “only patriots” rule China’s freest city. Police have ramped up security across the city, with local media reporting 6,000 officers are expected to be deployed to ensure a smooth vote, in which about 4,900 people are expected to cast ballots.

Article content Changes to the political system are the latest in a string of moves – including a national security law that punishes anything Beijing deems as subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces – that have placed the international financial hub on an authoritarian path. Most prominent democratic activists and politicians are now in jail or have fled abroad. China’s rubber-stamp parliament in May changed Hong Kong’s electoral system, reducing democratic representation in institutions and introducing the vetting mechanism for election candidates and winners. This all but removed any influence the opposition was able to exert. The changes also dramatically reduced the influence of the city’s powerful tycoons https://www.reuters.com/article/hongkong-security-tycoons/with-tighter-grip-beijing-sends-message-to-hong-kong-tycoons-fall-in-line-idUSKBN2GD08D, although groups close to their business interests retain a presence in the 1,500-strong committee that selects Hong Kong’s chief executive.

Article content China promised universal suffrage as an ultimate goal for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which also states the city has wide-ranging autonomy from Beijing. Democracy campaigners and Western countries say the political overhaul moves the city in the opposite direction, leaving the democratic opposition with the most limited space it has had since Britain handed its former colony back to China in 1997. TYCOONS OUT, SONS REMAIN Committee membership for 117 community-level district councilors, dominated by democrats, was scrapped, while more than 500 seats designated for Chinese business, political and grassroots groups were added. The new electoral list includes community-level organizations such as Modern Mummy Group and Chinese Arts Papercutting Association, Cable TV reported.