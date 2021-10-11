Hong Kong tech rally supports stocks, FX recovers slightly

Article content Gains in major technology stocks helped emerging market equities reach a near two-week high on Monday, while currencies rose slightly from of last week’s losses as investors remained on edge over rising inflation. Hong Kong-listed Baidu, Alibaba Group and Tencent, which are some of the largest emerging market (EM) stocks, rose between 2% to 8% on easing concerns over the long term impact from a regulatory crackdown in China. The three, known informally as the BAT trio, helped MSCI’s EM index add 0.8%. Alibaba rose the most after Daily Journal Corp, chaired by Charlie Munger, boosted its Alibaba holdings by 83% during the third quarter.

Article content Most emerging market currencies recovered from last week’s losses, but remained under pressure from surging oil prices and energy shortages, which could feed into inflation and keep economic growth slow – a phenomenon referred to as “stagflation.” “Higher energy prices/shortages will inevitably make their way through global value chains in the form of rising prices and potentially shortages of industrial and consumer goods,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA wrote in a note. Turkey’s lira rose 0.4% from record lows, after data showed the country’s current account unexpectedly swung to a surplus in August. But the import-reliant economy is expected to remain under pressure this from supply chain disruptions, a falling exchange rate and rising energy costs.