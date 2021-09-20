Hong Kong shares, yuan battered by plunging property stocks

Article content Hong Kong shares fell to an 11-month low and the offshore yuan weakened on Monday, as a plunge in beleaguered property developer China Evergrande Group led other stocks in the sector lower. The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 3.87% by the midday break, after hitting its lowest since October, dragged down by the property sector. The bluechip developer index lost 6.6% and a broad index tracking property and construction stocks fell 6.3%. Mainland Chinese stock markets are closed for the mid-autumn festival although FTSE China futures traded in Singapore shed 4.05%.

Article content “Market sentiment is fragile in Hong Kong at the moment,” said Dickie Wong, research director at Kingston Securities. He said the declines were due to growing risks of defaults at Chinese property developers and concerns that Beijing’s “common prosperity” agenda would also include Hong Kong real estate names, though he said the latter was likely an overreaction. Beijing has ordered Hong Kong’s powerful property tycoons to do more to help solve the financial hub’s potentially destabilizing housing shortage, Reuters reported last week. Evergrande was once again one of the largest fallers, with shares dropping 17% to a fresh 11-year low. They have fallen more than 85% so far this year. The developer has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country’s financial system if not stabilized.