Hong Kong shares rise, led by tech and financials

** China’s central bank and financial regulators vowed over the weekend to increase the high-level opening of the financial sector by optimizing institutional arrangements and improving regulations, the official China Daily reported.

The Hang Seng index rose +1.0%, to 26,163.63, while the China Enterprises Index gained +0.9%, to 9,371.15 points.

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong shares rose on Monday after China vowed to advance the opening up of its financial sector, with technology and financials stocks leading the gains.

Article content

** Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.7%, and the Information Technology sub-index jumped 2%.

** Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings surged 3.5%, after official China Daily reported that it planned to launch a WeChat personal cloud service. Tencent also conducted a share buyback for HK$ 102.3 million last week.

** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group and food-delivery giant Meituan were up 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

** The financials subindex gained 1.1%. Constituent AIA Group went up 2.3% and pushed the Hang Seng Index up 47 points.

** BYD Co Ltd jumped 7.2% and was the biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after the carmaker tripled its sales volume of new energy vehicles in August from a year ago.

** WuXi Biologics gained 3.9%, the second biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index. The healthcare sub-index added 2.4%.

** Indebted China Evergrande Group declined 0.8%, its bonds were suspended from trading by both Shanghai and Shenzhen Exchanges as prices slumped.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alexander Smith)