Hong Kong shares rise as tech and healthcare stocks gain

Hong Kong shares rebounded on Monday from an almost 10-month low hit last week, helped by gains in technology and healthcare stocks.

** The Hang Seng index rose 1.1% to 25,109.59, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 8,815.56.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rebounded 2.1% after dropping 2.5% on Friday to a record low as regulatory clampdowns shattered investor confidence.

** Gaming and social media giant Tencent rose 2%, after it bought back 240,000 company shares for HK$101.7 mln ($13.1 mln).