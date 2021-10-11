Hong Kong shares hit four-week high as tech giants rally

Article content

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong shares rose to end at a nearly four-week closing high as Alibaba and Meituan rallied, with investors rushing to buy on bets that crackdowns against tech giants are nearing an end.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 1.96%, with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group up 7.91% and food-delivery company Meituan gaining 8.36%

** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 2.55% to 8,999.26.

** China’s antitrust regulator fined Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527.4 million), a smaller than expected figure, for abusing its dominant market position, the latest penalty in Beijing’s clampdown on online platforms. ** But analysts at Jefferies said that with the regulatory overhang now removed, the long-term outlook for Meituan is bright.