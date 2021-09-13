Hong Kong shares fall on Beijing’s latest tech crackdown; China mixed

Article content

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong and China shares fell on Monday, dragged by internet giants following a slew of moves by Beijing to crack down on the country’s technology sector.

Chinese blue-chips were also pressured after new bank loans in August missed forecasts.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.0% to 25,686.91. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.0% to 9,199.11.

The CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 4,991.62 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%, to 3,706.73 points.