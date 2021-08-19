Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by internet stocks as China further tightened its regulatory oversight on the country’s tech sector.
The Hang Seng index fell 2.1% to 25,316.33, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.6% to 8,916.02 points.
** Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 5.5% to a record low of HK$162, its seventh straight session of losses.
** Chinese internet platforms must crack down on the spread of online rumors and guard their “fields of responsibility,” state media outlet The People’s Daily wrote in a commentary published Thursday.
Article content
** On Wednesday, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology rebuked 43 apps for breaking data transfer rules.
** The list included an e-reading app owned by Alibaba, Tencent’s WeChat, as well as others managed by travel giant Trip.com, and video streamer iQiyi.
** Food-delivery giant Meituan plunged 7.2%, the biggest decliner on Hang Seng, pulling the benchmark index down 114 points.
** Tencent shed 3.4%, after rising as much as 3.3% earlier in the session following an upbeat quarterly profit outlook.
** The internet industry should brace for more regulations and uncertainty, and Beijing ultimately wanted to forge a long-term sustainable path for the sector, Tencent said in a call after the company’s results.
** Financial stocks fell in Hong Kong, with the sub-index down 1.6%.
** A sub-index tracking energy firms lost 2.7%, while a property-focused one fell 2.0%.
** Chinese medicine products maker Sino Biopharmaceutical rose 2.5%, the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng.
** The company expects first-half profit to jump more than 500%, helped by a rise in revenue and gross profit margin. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)