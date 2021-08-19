Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by internet stocks as China further tightened its regulatory oversight on the country’s tech sector. The Hang Seng index fell 2.1% to 25,316.33, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.6% to 8,916.02 points. ** Chinese tech giant Alibaba fell 5.5% to a record low of HK$162, its seventh straight session of losses. ** Chinese internet platforms must crack down on the spread of online rumors and guard their “fields of responsibility,” state media outlet The People’s Daily wrote in a commentary published Thursday.