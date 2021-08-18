Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Hong Kong shares closed higher on Wednesday after their biggest drop in three weeks in the previous session, as financials and tech stocks boosted key indexes.

The Hang Seng index ended up 0.5% at 25,867.01, while China Enterprises Index gained 1.0% to 9,150.36.

** The financials sub-index finished up 1.2%. Constituents HKEX, China Construction Bank and PingAn added 1.6%, 1.1%, and 3%, respectively.

** Tech stocks rebounded after Tuesday’s tumble that were triggered by draft regulations banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data.