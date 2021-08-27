Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SHANGHAI — Hong Kong shares ended flat on Friday, as gains in major insurers offset loss in index heavyweight Alibaba Group. ** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 25,407.89, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 8,957.81 points. ** For the week, the Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises Index rose 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively, their biggest weekly gains since July 16. ** Alibaba Pictures Group plunged 9.5%, as China cracked down on what it described as a “chaotic” celebrity fan culture on Friday, after a series of scandals involving artists.