Hong Kong shares end flat as insuers’ gains offset loss in tech stocks

SHANGHAI — Hong Kong shares ended flat on Friday, as gains in major insurers offset loss in index heavyweight Alibaba Group.
** The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 25,407.89, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.2%, to 8,957.81 points.
** For the week, the Hang Seng index and the China Enterprises Index rose 2.2% and 2.5%, respectively, their biggest weekly gains since July 16.
** Alibaba Pictures Group plunged 9.5%, as China cracked down on what it described as a “chaotic” celebrity fan culture on Friday, after a series of scandals involving artists.
** Index heavyweight Alibaba Group declined 3.9%, dragging the Hang Seng Index down 88 points.
** Gaming and social-media giant Tencent, food-delivery giant Meituan dropped 1.1% and 0.8%, respectively.
** The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 0.2%. For the week, the guage rose 7.2%, the biggest weekly gain in seven months.
** Ping An Insurance Group rose 4% on its buyback plans, despite a 15.5% fall in first-half net profit.
** Ping An moved the Hang Seng Index up 34 points, while insurer AIA Group rose 1.4%, pushing up the benchmark index by 30 points.
** Shares of carmakers gained, after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China organized a meeting to support accelerating the development of new energy vehicles.
** Geely Automobile Holdings, BYD Co closed higher 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively.
** Heavily indebted China Evergrande Group gained 3.3%, after hitting its 6-year low in the previous session, as clear signs are now emerging authorities at various levels are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for Evergrande.
** Its electric vehicle unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group soared 25.5%, the biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 25. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)