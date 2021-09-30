Hong Kong shares dragged down by tech sell-off on planned algorithm rules

Article content

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by tech stocks after China said it would set up governance rules for algorithms in around three years.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4% to 24,575.64, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.4% to 8,726.38.

** Quarterly, the Hang Seng Index dropped 14.8%, its biggest loss since the first quarter of 2020. The China Enterprises Index declined 18.2%, its biggest drop in six years.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index went down 1.3% on Thursday.