Hong Kong shares close lower as tech, healthcare stocks weigh

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Monday, dragged by tech and healthcare shares, as China’s latest oversight framework on its tech sector spooked its internet giants.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.9%, to 25,154.32, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7%, to 8,899.32 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech index lost 1.5% after China’s market regulator proposed a long list of responsibilities it said it wanted the country’s internet platforms to uphold.

** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.8%. Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd and Wuxi Biologics Inc plunged 8.1% and 5.8% respectively, making them the top two percentage decliners on the Hang Seng index.