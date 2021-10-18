Hong Kong shares close higher despite China’s weak growth data

Article content

Hong Kong shares finished up on Monday, led by energy and materials stocks, even as data showed growth in China’s economy hit a one-year low.

The Hang Seng index ended 0.3% higher at 25,409.75, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 8,971.40.

** China’s economy grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020, hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.

** “More targeted easing measures, such as re-lending to support green projects and SMEs, encouraging lending to the industrial sector and selectively loosening the funding curbs on local governments, should come in the coming months,” HSBC said in a note.