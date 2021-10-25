Hong Kong shares close flat as gains in energy, materials offset realty losses

Article content

Hong Kong shares closed flat on Monday as gains in energy and materials stocks were offset by losses in the real estate sector.

The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 26,132.03, while the China Enterprises Index fell 0.4% to 9,322.08 points.

** Property firms lost 0.9%.

** The top decision-making body of the Chinese parliament said on Saturday it would roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

** “We believe Beijing is determined to quicken the rollout of property tax, but will still proceed in a cautious way and only phase in the tax gradually. So the direct impact in the near term should be quite limited,” Nomura said in a note.