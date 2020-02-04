Hong Kong sees the first death from coronavirus when hospital workers strike | News

Hong Kong, China – Public health workers in Hong Kong have intensified a strike to demand the total closure of the border with mainland China, as semi-autonomous Chinese territory reported the first death from the new coronavirus.

The hospital workers union said more than 7,000 hospital employees left work when the one-week strike entered its second day on Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTML7f1a64b8af6fe42b50eddee4d375798511% %MINIFYHTML7f1a64b8af6fe42b50eddee4d375798512%

With 17 confirmed cases in Hong Kong, the first death here also represents the highest mortality rate in China, where the overall mortality rate is around 2 percent. In the province of Hubei, whose capital, Wuhan, is the epicenter of the outbreak, there have been 414 deaths from 13,522 cases.

Plus:

The National Health Commission in Beijing has so far recorded 427 deaths in mainland China from more than 20,485 cases. The 64 additional new deaths announced Monday night marked the largest increase in a single day since the virus was first detected at the end of December.

As both confirmed cases and the number of fatalities increased, China recognized "deficiencies and difficulties,quot; in its response to the outbreak of a flu-like infection.

In Hong Kong, the victim was a 39-year-old man who last visited Wuhan the day before officials ordered the closure of the rest of the country in an attempt to contain the outbreak. Then, the man took a direct high-speed train from Changsha, the largest city in the adjacent province to the south, back to Hong Kong.

Health officials said the man's condition, who had diabetes, suddenly worsened Monday night and ordered an autopsy to better understand the cause of death.

His death has shaken the nerves in the middle class community where he resided, one of the oldest and most united residential complexes in Kowloon. His extended family lives only three floors below the victim's house.

It is believed that his 72-year-old mother contracted the virus and is in a stable condition in the hospital. The other members of his family have been quarantined offsite.

Call for a stricter evaluation

Meanwhile, at the nearby Polytechnic University of Hong Kong, District Councilman Owan Li challenged the school officials' plan to house students returning to the mainland under the same roof as the locals. Although the campus will remain closed until the end of March, some students have already arrived after spending their Lunar New Year vacations north of the border.

"We wonder if university rooms are a suitable place for quarantine," Li told Al Jazeera. "We are asking for stricter detection measures to identify potential infected."

While the Hong Kong authorities worked late Monday night to close all but three of their border crossing points with the mainland, public support for a complete closure remained strong, which gave a boost to the workers of strike health leading the campaign.

The results of the survey published by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, which surveyed 20,000 respondents from last week through Tuesday, show that 78 percent supported the total closure of the border and 75 percent did not He was satisfied with the handling of the outbreak by the government.

Executive Director Carrie Lam responded at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I certainly would not agree with the claim that we are not addressing this public health problem properly," Lam told reporters. "I certainly do not agree with the statement that we are putting politics above public health."

Meanwhile, 61 percent of respondents said they supported the strike as a means to pressure the government to change its policy.

At lunchtime, dozens of office workers who participated in the Hong Kong anti-government protest movement, which lasted for months, caused a new war cry.

"Close the border; say no to China," they shouted from the atrium of a dazzling shopping mall in the heart of the financial district.

At dusk, a protest by working-class neighborhood residents near one of the remaining open crossings ended in clashes with riot police. A district councilor said on his Facebook page that he had been hit by a rubber bullet.

Of the 17 patients who are being treated for the coronavirus here, seven of them are residents of mainland China.

Health officials have said that the next two weeks will be a key key window in terms of fighting the spread of the virus in local communities.

An important developer in Hong Kong has announced the suspension of all construction projects for two weeks. In neighboring Macao, a regional gaming center where there have been 10 confirmed cases, the authorities closed the casinos for two weeks.

Also on Tuesday, the authorities announced the first two confirmed cases, in addition to two suspected cases, of transmission from person to person. Both patients had traveled outside the city two weeks before becoming ill. It is believed that fourteen days is the maximum incubation period of the disease.

Almost 600 people are subject to health monitoring. In total, the public health system has 500-800 beds in isolation rooms needed to house confirmed outbreak patients.

For many Hong Kong residents, the 2003 SARS epidemic remains large. With a death toll of 299, the city had one of the highest death rates in the world with 17 percent, almost three times that of mainland China, where the outbreak began.

The head of the Hospital Authority, Dr. Tony Ko, eluded questions about whether striking workers would be punished, although the city's constitution enshrined the right to participate in the strike.

Together with the picket line by half of her colleagues in the room where she works, 30 in all, Cactus Chiu, a second-year nurse at the neonatal ICU, said she was prepared to pay a personal price for the public good.

"We are guided by nothing but our professional conscience and ethics," Chiu said. "We are taking this step because we hope to save more lives."