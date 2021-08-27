Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — More than 30,000 Hong Kong residents sought special U.K. visas in the second quarter of this year, although the pace of applications slowed from an initial rush to get on the path way to citizenship. Some 30,600 British National (Overseas) passport holders applied for long-term residency passes between April and June under a program launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in response to China’s political crackdown on the Asian financial hub. Although that represents a roughly 11% dip from the first quarter, it brings the total applications to almost 65,000.

Article content Departures for the U.K., Canada and elsewhere contributed to 1.2% slide in Hong Kong’s population in the 12 months ending in June, continuing a record pace of decline. Many residents are seeking to move out of the former British colony in the wake of indefinite pandemic restrictions on travel and a national security law that has curtailed protest and dissent. More than 130 pro-democracy activists have been arrested under the law, with many in detention awaiting trial for crimes that carry sentences of as long as life in prison. The U.K. started accepting applications for the pathway to citizenship on Jan. 31. The British Passport Stoking Controversy in Hong Kong: QuickTake Both London and Beijing have accused the other of breaching commitments that paved the way for Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule in 1997. Earlier this year, Johnson estimated that about 300,000 of more than 5 million eligible Hong Kong residents and their dependents would take advantage of the chance to settle in Britain.